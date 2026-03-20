Sarah Solemani’s ‘Mashhad’ to Debut on ChaiFlicks

Short film Mashhad, written and directed by actor and filmmaker Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones’s Diary), will premiere on streaming platform ChaiFlicks on April 6. Ahead of its debut, the film is now available for a limited free preview on YouTube via Reboot Studios.

Set in the holy Islamic city of Mashhad in 1930’s Iran, Mashhad follows Miriam, a spirited young Jewish girl living in the ghetto. Unbeknownst to her, an innocent day playing with a neighborhood friend soon threatens the fragile safety of two households, putting her family’s life in jeopardy.

Produced by Reboot Studios and inspired by Solemani’s family history in the Mashhadi Jewish community, the film won two FFTG awards, including the People’s Choice and The Grand Jury Choice Award, as well as Best Short Film at The Crown Wood International Film Festival, and Best Short Film at the Indian Independent Film Festival.

Pictured: Sarah Solemani