In February U.S. TV Beat Streaming

Revised Nielsen research data show that in February 2026, broadcast television in the U.S. surpassed streaming viewership, 47.4 percent to 41.9 percent.

In comparison, for January 2026, Nielsen had reported streaming at 47 percent and broadcast television at 42.7 percent.

Meanwhile, YouTube’s share of viewership in February 2026 was estimated at 11 percent, down from 12.5 percent in January.

The Nielsen report also indicated that from January to February 2026, Netflix’s viewership share declined from 8.8 percent to 7.5 percent, Amazon Prime Video’s from 4.1 percent to 3.3 percent, and Roku’s from 3 percent to 2.4 percent.

The decline is likely due to events like the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, which air primarily on broadcast/cable and attract mass simultaneous audiences that streaming usually can’t match.