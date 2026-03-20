‘El Quinto Partido’ to Debut on Canela.TV

Canela.TV’s new series, El Quinto Partido (The Fifth Match), a Canela Deportes Original docuseries, will premiere on May 15, ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Co-produced by Latin Sports, hosted by actor/model Julian Gil (pictured) and sponsored by Hyundai Motor America, the five-episode series follows Julián Gil as he embarks on a journey filled with humor, emotion, passion, and hope, in an attempt to answer why Mexico has never reached the elusive fifth match during the World Cup and what must happen for history to finally be rewritten?

From the chants echoing in the Estadio Azteca to the stadiums of Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Chicago, El Quinto Partido uncovers a story of identity, pride, and unwavering belief, all woven together by a dream shared by two nations.

El Quinto Partido will launch on Canela.TV in May 2026 as part of fan-centric slate, Verano de Gloria.