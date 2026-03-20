A Journey in Hauts-de-France

Pictanovo and the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image — through its Film France-CNC department, in collaboration with the Series Mania festival — will welcome a delegation of American and international film and audiovisual professionals to the Hauts-de-France region from March 22 to 27, 2026.

Over four days, the delegation will explore several iconic filming locations in the region, meet local professionals and discover regional expertise, and engage with specialized service providers. The tour program includes visits to the Château de Chantilly, Amiens Cathedral, Villa Cavrois, and the Roubaix Swimming Pool (La Piscine museum). Participants will also attend the Series Mania Forum.

Member of the delegation are: Ernesto Alcalde, executive producer, Stingy Wit Dinero Productions; Theodore Au, producer, HBO; Alexis Auditore, director, Physical Production, Marvel Studios; Aaron Hurvitz, international location scout, LMGI Member; Derek Martin, VP of Television, Bad Robot Productions; Keleigh Slaight, executive director, Physical Production, Sony Pictures Television; Robert West, SVP, Production, CBS Studios; and Tracy Wu, manager, Physical Production, 20th Century Studios.

They will be accompanied by four French professionals who will share their expertise and experience in international productions: Claire Letoret, first assistant director; Stéphanie Perret, location scout; Christine Raspillère, unit production manager/line producer; and Carole Reinhard, location scout.

With this initiative, Hauts-de-France association Pictanovo and Film France–CNC aim to strengthen the international visibility of the region as a premium filming destination, highlighting the diversity of its locations, the quality of its production infrastructure, and the expertise of its professionals.