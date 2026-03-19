Sipur, FES, Fulwell to Co-Produce ‘Blood Brothers’

Sipur, FOX Entertainment Studios and Fulwell Entertainment are partnering to co-produce the new documentary Blood Brothers, directed by Yariv Mozer, the director behind October 7 documentary We Will Dance Again.

The feature tells the story of Iranian judoka, Olympic medalist and world champion, Saeid Mollaei, who defies government orders and risks everything to compete against Israeli rival Sagi Muki. Faced with crushing political pressure, a forbidden friendship emerges, leading to a story of courage, honor, sportsmanship and the pursuit of Olympic glory.

The project is developed by Mozer and executive producer Steve Stark (The Handmaid’s Tale, Wednesday), alongside commissioning Israeli broadcaster Reshet 13.

Blood Brothers is the latest collaboration between Sipur, Mozer and Stark, whose documentary work also includes The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes. The studio recently entered a first-look deal with Mozer for documentaries and his first scripted project.