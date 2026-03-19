Mediaset to Present Two New Drama Series in Lille

Italy’s Mediaset will introduce two new scripted productions at the upcoming edition of Series Mania Forum (Lille, March 23-26, 2026).

Drama series A Testa Alta — Il Coraggio di una Donna (Standing Tall), starring Sabrina Ferilli, follows Virginia, a devoted mother and school educator who launches an initiative to fight digital addiction among her students. When a private video involving her is leaked online, a public scandal ensues and forces her to confront the consequences on both a personal and professional level. The series was produced by RTI in collaboration with Banijay Studios Italia.

Six-part drama Colpa dei Sensi (Guilt of the Senses), starring Gabriel Garko and Anna Safroncik, revolves around Laura and Enrico, a seemingly stable married couple whose equilibrium is disrupted by the return of Davide. Once Laura’s former lover and Enrico’s closest friend, Davide left the city years earlier after his mother was brutally murdered by his father, who was subsequently convicted and imprisoned. Tormented by the suspicion that his father may not have been the real killer, Davide returns determined to uncover the truth. The series was produced by RTI and Compagnia Leone Cinematografica.

At the Forum, Mediaset will be represented by Edoardo Zambeletti, head of Productions at Medset Film, a company that operates within MediaForEurope with a focus on international adaptations of Italian titles, such as Perfetti Sconosciuti, released in France as Le Jeu, and the French adaptation of Italian comedy Quo Vado? — produced as Irréductible.