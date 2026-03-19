James Durie, Richard Tulk-Hart Take the High Road

Scripted TV executives Richard Tulk-Hart and James Durie have partnered to launch High Road Entertainment.

The business is a hybrid co-production consultancy, advising scripted producers across Europe on project financing and distribution solutions while also developing its own scripted slate with its first commission already in place. Originally launched last summer by Tulk-Hart as Volteo Media, Durie has now joined the business, which has now rebranded as High Road Entertainment. They will jointly run the company as co CEOs.

Former Buccaneer CEO Tulk-Hart and former Cineflix head of Scripted TV Durie first became colleagues at Miramax, where Durie was SVP of Sales for EMEA and Tulk-Hart was head of International.

Current projects include crime series Antiparos, in partnership with Tanweer Productions, and Connor Swindells’ comedy drama Shinjuku Sugar Fox with Just John Films.

High Road Entertainment is set to attend the upcoming Series Mania Forum.