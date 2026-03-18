ZDF Boards Thriller “ Till Death Do Us Part”

ZDF has come on board as co-producer for the upcoming Swedish six-part drama-thriller Till Death Do Us Part.

Produced by Harmonica Films, ZDF joins TV4, SF Studios, and Film Stockholm on the co-production, with Dynamic Television handling worldwide distribution. The series will premiere in July 2026 on TV4 Play Plus, followed by its linear TV4 premiere soon after.

The crime series, starring Aliette Opheim (Patriot, Black Crab) and Filip Berg (A Man Called Ove, Black Lake) in the main roles, follows Malin (Opheim), whose world is turned upside down when her husband Tobias (Berg) is suspected of murder. Convinced of his innocence, she takes on the role of his lawyer. But as secrets begin to surface, long-held truths are exposed as lies.