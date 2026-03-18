YouTube and FIFA Team Up for World Cup

YouTube has officially partnered with FIFA to become a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, set for June 11-July 19, 2026.

Under the deal, rights-holding broadcasters will be able to stream game action live on the video platform. Broadcast partners will have the option of live streaming the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel. The same partners will also be able to stream select full matches on YouTube.

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

The partnership will give access to a global cohort of YouTube creators who will bring a fresh perspective to the World Cup, including human stories, tactical breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes action that further brings to life the tournament as it unfolds.