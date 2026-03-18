Millimages Signs Deal with Penguin Random House

Paris-based Millimages, owner and producer of the brand Molang, has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Penguin Random House to create a new line of Molang activity books.

The agreement grants Penguin Random House worldwide publishing rights (excluding Japan and Korea) for a range of activity books across multiple formats aimed at readers aged 12+. The partnership will unfold through a three-year publishing range.

The activity books will extend the Molang universe into the international publishing space beyond France, where the company has signed deals with Dupuis, Ynnis, Larousse, and Maxilivres.

“We are delighted to partner with Penguin Random House to further expand our publishing program globally. This collaboration reinforces Molang’s positioning in the market, with a dedicated range of activity and colouring books, a growing trending segment in young adults,” said Alexandra Algard-Mikanowski, commercial director, Millimages.