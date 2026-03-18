“Dynasty of Love” Travels to Romania and Albania

Istanbul-based Global Agency has licensed Turkish drama Dynasty of Love (Veliaht) in Romania and Albania. The series will air on PRO TV – Acasa in Romania and TV KLAN in Albania.

Dynasty of Love revolves around a powerful tycoon facing the end of his reign over a grand terminal bus station. With an election looming and rivals threatening his empire, he makes a shocking move—replacing his true heirs with an impostor son who can protect his legacy. When the impostor moves into the family mansion, a passionate romance immediately begins with the wife of his real son.

The cast features Akın Akınözü (Hercai), Serra Arıtürk (Remember), Ercan Kesal (The Pit), Erkan Kolçak Köstendil (Magnificent Century Kösem), Hazal Türesan (Red Roses), and Derya Karadaş (Ethos).

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “Dynasty of Love is an engrossing drama that offers a visual spectacle, bringing together love, powerful family bonds, and strong characters. We believe audiences in Romania and Albania will strongly connect with its dramatic world and unforgettable story.”