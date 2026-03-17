Zaslav’s $800 Million Deal Pay

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has long been one of the highest-paid media executives, even before he acquired Warner Media from AT&T, acquisition that left WBD with a $30 billion debt load, stock-price and earnings pressure.

Now, The Wall Street Journal reported that the sale of WBD to Paramount Skydance will result in $887 million in payout to Zaslav, without including the $20 million he’s likely to get for WBD shares he owns (earlier this month Zaslav sold one-third of his shares for $113.2 million).

Other executives in line to receive staggering merger compensation packages include JB Perrette, CEO of Global Streaming and Games at WBD ($142 million), Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer ($121.5 million), and Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO ($120 million), based on current estimates.