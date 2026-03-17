Vertical IP Platform LumiView to Launch in August

Seattle-based Y+X Entertainment has formed LumiView, a vertical IP platform scheduled to launch in August 2026.

LumiView aims to position microdramas not as a performance marketing vehicle, but as a new narrative layer within franchise development. Rather than prioritizing volume, LumiView emphasizes story architecture, franchise viability, and cross-platform scalability.

Founder Vivian Yin spent the past year building LumiView’s underlying infrastructure with an emphasis on IP longevity and sustainable creator economics.

Yin said: “Vertical is not a shortcut to attention. It is a structural shift in storytelling. The next phase will belong to those who build infrastructure — around IP, around creators, and around long-term franchise value — rather than simply scaling volume. LumiView has already completed an initial slate of pilot productions across multiple formats, validating its production engine and global creative workflows. With these pilots in place, the company is now ramping up production for its first wave of series as we prepare for platform launch.”

In the coming months, LumiView will release its Vertical Storytelling Bible, outlining narrative principles for vertical development, and will announce a global creator call aimed at identifying concepts for its inaugural slate.