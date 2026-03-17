MakerVille to Produce Cantonese Version of “Life’s Punchline”

PCCW Media’s MakerVille will produce a Cantonese remake of Nippon TV’s scripted format Life’s Punchline.

The Cantonese adaptation, titled喜劇開場, is scheduled to air on ViuTV in Hong Kong.

The original series follows three young men in a comedy trio who, after ten years of chasing stardom, decide to disband at 28. Their story intertwines with that of their biggest fan, a young woman working at a diner. Once an elite professional, she fell into despair after burnout and now lives with her younger sister. As the sisters draw hope from the trio’s performances, all five discover the courage to start over.

The series features a unique structure where each episode opens with a comedy skit performed by the main characters as a “play-within-a-play,” which eventually blends into the bigger plots of the drama.

Lokman Yeung, leader of the boy band MIRROR, stars in the lead role. The other members of the comedy trio are portrayed by Alton Wong (member of MIRROR) and Dee Ho (member of boy band ERROR). The roles of the sisters will be played by Hanna Chan and Vanora Hui.