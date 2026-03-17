All3Media’s “Rise and Fall” Renewed for S2 in India

Studio Lambert’s format Rise and Fall has been renewed for a second season for Indian ad-supported streaming service, Amazon MX Player.

Rise & Fall is built around a social hierarchy concept where 16 celebrities compete as either “Rulers” living in a luxury penthouse, or “Workers” confined to a basement. Power constantly shifts through tasks and audience-driven votes.

The first season of the show became Amazon MX Player’s biggest title, reaching over 500 million views.

Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India produce the local version for All3Media International.