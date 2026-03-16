Oscars 2026: Movies Move Out of Hollywood

While the prediction market headed for Hollywood last night, with an estimated $100 million wagered on Oscars trivia, the real Hollywood faced an uncomfortable surprise: not a single one of the 10 nominated movies at the 98th Academy Awards was produced there.

Although some post-production work took place in L.A.-based facilities, all ten nominated films were entirely or largely shot elsewhere.

Even the Oscar statuettes aren’t from Hollywood; they’re manufactured in Rock Tavern, New York, in the Hudson Valley, about 113 km north of New York City.

In Los Angeles County, production measured in shoot days is plunging — down from 36,792 in 2022 to just 19,694 in 2025, according to FilmLA research. As a consequence, Fortune reported, about 41,000 workers who keep the Los Angeles film industry running left between 2022 and 2024 — some by choice, others by necessity.

At last night’s award ceremony, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won best film, best director and best supporting actor for Sean Penn. Amy Madigan won best supporting actress for Weapons, while Michael B. Jordan won best actor for Sinners, and Jessie Buckley won best actress for Hamnet.

Read the complete list of winners here.