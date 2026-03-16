Council of Europe to Open Convention on Series in Lille

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will chair a ceremony to open the new Council of Europe Convention on the Co-production of Audiovisual Works in the form of Series on March 26 at the Lille Grand Palais during Series Mania Forum.

The convention marks the first international legal framework specifically dedicated to the independent co-production of series for television and streaming platforms with the aim of strengthening cultural cooperation, supporting independent producers, and enhancing transparency.

“Series are one of the defining cultural forms of our time, reaching audiences across borders and bringing different perspectives into our homes,” said Berset. “With this convention, we are opening a new international framework to support independent producers and strengthen cooperation. I encourage all 46 Council of Europe Member States – and countries beyond – to join us in making culture a force for cooperation and democracy.”

“We are honored to host this historic signing at Series Mania as part of the Lille Dialogues, our international summit bringing together political decision makers and leading industry figures to shape the future of Europe’s audiovisual sector. This Convention marks a major step forward for the industry. It will help bring more diverse series to audiences across Europe and beyond, a mission that has always been at the heart of Series Mania,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.

Berset will also deliver an opening speech to the Forum’s Lille Dialogues, an international summit that brings together political decision-makers and audiovisual industry leaders to discuss the sector’s strategic challenges.