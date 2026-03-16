ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True” Lands in Dubai

ABS-CBN’s primetime drama 2 Good 2 Be True is the first Philippine drama series to air on free TV in the Middle East, airing weeknights on Dubai One, a channel which primarily features western content, besides telenovelas, with Arabic subtitles.

2 Good 2 Be True, which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, follows Eloy, a mechanic and law student determined to clear his father’s name, and Ali, a compassionate nurse aspiring to become a doctor. The series airs in English-dubbed version with Arabic subtitles.

This latest deal builds ABS-CBN’s growing presence in the Middle East. In 2024, A Soldier’s Heart became the first Filipino series to debut in Arabic-dubbed version on video-on-demand platforms in the region.

Both series are distributed by the company’s local partner, Rabee Alhajabed Art Production & Distribution.