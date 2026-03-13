YouTube is Leading the Way

The content industry sat up and took a new look at YouTube after news broke that it would take over global TV coverage of the Oscar Awards ceremony starting in 2029.

The company, which is owned by Google, has also recently announced a deal with the BBC that will include investments in YouTube-first programming specifically targeting younger audiences through 50 new channels.

Recently released figures on YouTube’s 2025 ad revenues may prompt an even greater “sit-up” reaction. According to research firm MoffettNathanson, YouTube’s combined revenue from advertising and subscriptions reached $60 billion — surpassing Netflix’s $45.18 billion for the year—with ad revenues of $40.4 billion, more than the combined ad revenue of all traditional U.S. TV networks.

MoffettNathanson valued YouTube at $500-$560 billion, making it the world’s largest media company.