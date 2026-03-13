Shorties Studios, GammaTime Plan a Royal Wedding

Micro-drama streaming platform GammaTime and Shorties Studios have released today The Prince and the Royal Wedding Planner, the newest romantic vertical series now available on the GammaTime app.

The Prince and the Royal Wedding Planner follows America’s most sought-after wedding planner as she lands the opportunity of a lifetime — planning the wedding of a European prince. As wedding preparations unfold inside the palace walls, the charming prince begins to question the future chosen for him, and whether the woman planning his wedding might be the one meant to share his throne.

The series is directed by Dan Löwenstein and stars Toby Elliot as Prince Adrian, Emily Gateley as Clara, alongside Kayleigh Foster, Simon Moore, and Rowena Bentley.

Recent GammaTime releases include The Road Between Us, Jackie Collins: The Player, and Miracle on Dream Street.

Shorties Studios is an international production company co-founded by OGM Pictures’ founder Onur Güvenatam, focused on premium mobile-first series.