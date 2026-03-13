Series Mania Forum Unveils Buyers Upfront Projects

The Series Mania Buyers Upfront, set to take place on March 23 at the Lille Chamber of Commerce, has unveiled the ten projects that will be showcased at the event.

The Upfront, which will kick-off with the traditional BETA Brunch and end with a dinner sponsored by Pernel Media (both events by invitation only), will culminate in the Awards Ceremony on March 24 at the Hôtel Barrière, where the ‘Buyers Choice Award’ will be presented.

Curated by the Series Mania Festival’s artistic team, the ten selected titles, based on both artistic merit and broad audience appeal, include:

Drama series Alice, distributed by Wild Bunch TV; thriller series Blind, distributed by OneGate Media; drama series Counsels, distributed by All3Media International; comedy series Gnomes, distributed by Happy Accidents; dramedy In Vitro, distributed by Beta Film; drama series Lost and Found, distributed by Empire of Arkadia; drama series Number 10, distributed by ITV Studios; thriller R91, distributed by SND Group M6; thriller The Dark Book: The Secret of the Egerias (working title), distributed by Studio TF1; and drama/thriller The Traitor Within, distributed by Fremantle.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Buyers Upfront following last year’s successful launch. More than 100 top buyers from around the world have already signed up to discover a highly curated slate of premium series. We’re confident the initiative will help distributors accelerate international sales. With the Buyers Upfront, we continue to strengthen our position as the must-attend spring event for the scripted community, from creation to global distribution,” commented Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum.