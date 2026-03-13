Calinos Sends “Farah” to Paraguay

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment has secured a new licensing agreement for drama series Farah in Paraguay.

Produced by O3 Medya and originally broadcast on Turkey’s NOW, Farah has already been sold to 84 countries, including Spain, Italy and Panama, as well as across MENA, Africa and the Balkans.

Cristina Duffy, Sales executive (LatAm) at Calinos Entertainment, commented: “We are proud to see Farah continuing to expand into new territories, particularly among Latin American audiences who strongly appreciate the distinguished careers of the series’ exceptional cast.”

Adapted from the award-winning Argentinian series La Chica que Limpia (The Cleaning Lady), Farah — starring Demet Özdemir and Engin Akyürek — tells the story of an Iranian doctor who flees to Istanbul and struggles to survive while living illegally, working as a cleaning lady to pay for treatment for her son, who suffers from a rare disease. When Farah unexpectedly crosses paths with Tahir, a dangerous man connected to the criminal underworld, a deep emotional bond begins to grow between them.