Autentic Inks Doc Sales

Germany-based Autentic (part of Beta) has finalized a number of international sales for its history, wildlife, and blue-chip documentaries.

National Geographic has acquired six-part Secrets of Ancient Structures, produced by Go Button Media, a history series revealing the engineering mastery, advanced knowledge, and mysteries behind some of the world’s most iconic ancient monuments. The deal also covers Terra Mater Studios’ American Amazon (pictured) and Shells – Within a Sheltered Spiral.

In Spain, RTVE has acquired a selection of wildlife documentaries, including Kui Buri – Thailand’s Hidden Eden, Europe’s Amazon, and Golden Eagle – Call of the Wild.

Czech Television has secured a package deal that includes Oman – Jewel of Arabia, Penguin Baywatch, Same Same – But Different, and Mara: Rebirth.

Czech broadcaster Prima Group has acquired Vincent Productions’ Between Hitler and Stalin: Europe’s Darkest Years, a history feature examining mass violence and repression in Eastern Europe between 1930 and 1945.