Rakuten Launches Series of CTV Events

Rakuten TV Enterprise has launched ‘LIVE’, a new European event series bringing together senior executives from the Connected TV (CTV) and streaming industry. The inaugural edition will be held in Madrid, Spain, on March 17, 2026.

The first event will convene more than 150 industry senior executives and decision-makers, including advertisers, media agencies, platforms, production companies, studios and broadcasters for an evening of keynote speakers and networking.

LIVE will continue with events in London, Munich and Milan. The decision to debut LIVE in Spain reflects Rakuten TV’s roots in the country, where its European headquarters are located in Barcelona.

As part of the Madrid event, Rakuten TV will also host the first session of the newly formed CTV Advisory Board. Members include Daniel Knapp (IAB Europe), Emmanuel Crego (Groupe Values), Ana Cámara (WPP Media), Zach Belmont (Paramount), Gareth Vaughan Jones (Virgin Media O2), Maribel Vivancos (WPP Media Spain), Will Gough (Dentsu U.K.), Johan Holm (WPP Media) and Edouard Lauwick (Rakuten TV Enterprise).