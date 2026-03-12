L.A. Screenings: 40 Exhibitors Already Confirmed

Forty distribution companies — including Disney Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Caracol Television, Inter Medya, Madd Entertainment, ATV, TV Azteca, Fremantle, Telefilms, and Record — have already confirmed their attendance to the “indie” segment of the L.A. Screenings.

Set to take place on May 14 and 15, 2026, at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, this year’s edition will also see the participation of 13 Korean companies brought by KOCCA, the Korea Creative Content Agency.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible positive feedback we have received from across the industry following the announcement that the LA Screenings will take place at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel. The response has been extremely encouraging, and we are grateful for the enthusiasm and support from our partners and colleagues” said Isabella Marquez, the event organizer.

To secure registration and housing please visit: www.lascreenings.org