Italy Beats the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic

It became a TV sensation in the U.S. when, on Tuesday night, March 10, 2026, the Italian national baseball team beat the favored American national team (Team USA) 8–6 in Houston, Texas in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Yesterday, March 11, Italy also defeated Mexico 9–1.

The FOX Sports family of networks (FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes), the FOX Sports App and Tubi air all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

This follows the Italian national rugby team’s stunning victory over the U.K. national rugby team, 23–18, last Sunday, March 7, in Rome, Italy in the Six Nations championship. The 2026 Six Nations can be watched on Peacock in the U.S.

What Italy is now missing is a strong national football (soccer) team to compete in the North American FIFA World Cup starting on June 11, 2026. So far, it is unclear whether the Italian national football team will qualify for the opening match against the Canadian national team in Toronto.