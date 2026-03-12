Fremantle Performance Drags RTL Results

European media conglomerate RTL Group announced its results for fiscal year 2025 earlier today.

The Group revenue was down 3.8 percent to €6,018 million (€6,254 million in 2024), mainly due to lower TV advertising revenue and lower content revenue from Fremantle.

Revenue at RTL Group’s content business, Fremantle, was down 9.4 percent to €2,043 million (€2,254 million in 2024). This was mainly due to lower revenue from the entertainment business, especially in the U.S. and the U.K.

The digital advertising revenue was up 27.7 percent to €517 million (€405 million in 2024) compensating 68 percent of the decrease in TV advertising revenue.

Streaming revenue was up 26.3 percent to €509 million, driven by a significantly higher number of paying subscribers, increased subscription prices in Germany and rapidly growing advertising revenue on RTL+ in Germany and M6+ in France.

The total Group profit was €1,028 million (€555 million in 2024), mainly driven by the sale of RTL Nederland.

Thomas Rabe, chief executive officer of RTL Group, commented: “The market environment in 2025 remained challenging, with a significant decline of TV advertising and an even faster shift from linear TV to streaming. Against this backdrop, RTL Group further accelerated its transformation by reallocating resources to streaming, combined with comprehensive cost reductions across our main businesses.”

RTL is set to acquire pay-TV service Sky Germany this year. The transaction will combine streaming services, sports rights (Bundesliga, Premier League, Formula 1), and pay-TV operations, reaching approximately 11.5 million subscribers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Fremantle is the company behind Baywatch, Family Feud, Got Talent, and Jeopardy!.