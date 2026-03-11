“The 50” to Be Adapted in Italy

Banijay Entertainment’s reality competition format The 50 is heading to Italy. Banijay Italia will produce the the sixth international version of the format for Prime Video.

Originally created by Banijay France’s B-Prod, The 50 sees 50 reality stars compete inside a castle under the control of a mysterious Lion-masked Game Master. Through daily challenges, players gain the power to save others, while those left unprotected are eliminated. As alliances shift, the group works to build a shared jackpot, with the final prize of up to €50,000 awarded, not to the winner, but to one of their supporters.

Banijay Italia is home to a slate of titles which includes reality shows L’Isola dei Famosi and Il Collegio; game shows L’Eredità, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Name That Tune; cooking shows Quattro Ristoranti and Bake Off Italia; and talent shows La Corrida, among others.