The 2.5 Time Box Office Rule

The surge of prediction markets in the U.S. now lets people wager on virtually anything. Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket have recently exploded in popularity, following the current administration’s rollback of regulations that once kept the industry in check.

For years, sports have been a favorite of bettors; now many American speculators are tracking movie openings instead, and the prediction market is expanding into forecasting theatrical box-office performance.

In these cases, what is taken into consideration is the so called 2.5 times rule, which requires box-office revenue to be about 2.5 times greater than a film’s production budget in order to break even.

Experts, however, point out that this simplified analysis does not take into account merchandising revenue or tax benefits. They also note that production budgets often exclude marketing costs, and that reported box-office revenue does not always reflect distribution deals with theater owners.