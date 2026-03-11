Spain Named Country of Honor at BANFF

The Banff World Media Festival has selected Spain as the official Country of Honor for the 2026 festival, which will take place June 14–17, 2026, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

Spain is the second country to be honored, after Korea, which was last year’s inaugural honoree.

Spain will be showcased throughout the festival with dedicated programming, networking opportunities, and curated events celebrating the country’s dynamic content ecosystem. A special recognition will also take place at the Festival’s Rockie Awards on the evening of Tuesday, June 16.

Spanish content on international platforms reached €1.292 billion in 2024 (Third Annual Report of the Audiovisual Sector in Spain 2025), with nine out of ten of the most-watched series in Europe being Spanish.

Spanish productions have increased their audience share in Europe to 9 percent, according to the European Commission’s European Media Industry Outlook report.

“Spain’s rise has been one of the most consequential shifts in the global content landscape. From breakout franchises to award-winning prestige drama, Spanish producers are setting the pace for international co-production and premium storytelling,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, BANFF’s executive director.

“This recognition highlights the strength and ambition of our audiovisual industry, and we look forward to deepening and expanding the collaboration between Spain and Canada in the years ahead,” said Luis Mayoral, Creative Industries director at ICEX.

The Banff World Media Festival and Rockie Awards will be offering more than 1,200 networking sessions and 25,000 meetings that connect creators, producers, studios, streamers, brands, and decision-makers from around the globe.