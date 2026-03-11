Grierson Trust Opens Entries for 2026 Awards

The Grierson Trust has opened entries to the 2026 British Documentary Awards, also known as the Grierson Awards. The awards form the centerpiece of the Trust’s year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of John Grierson first coining the term ‘documentary’ when discussing filmmaking.

The 2026 Awards, presented in association with All3Media, cover 15 program categories spanning the entire documentary genre alongside the Best Documentary Presenter award and the Grierson Trustees’ Award. Categories have been refreshed this year, with the addition of Best Digital Documentary and the return of two awards: Best Constructed and Formatted Documentary Series, and Most Entertaining Documentary.

Films should have had their first screening to U.K. audiences between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026, to be eligible. The closing date for entries is May 22.

The 2026 awards ceremony is set to take place on November 10 at the Roundhouse, in Camden, London.

Sponsors who help support the awards include headline sponsors All3Media and category sponsors BBC, Bleeding Fingers Music, Broadcast International, Channel 4, Envy, Netflix, Sky Documentaries and Televisual, and supporters British Council, National Geographic, The Farm, and Realscreen.