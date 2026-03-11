Five Acquires Kylemore Abbey Series

British broadcaster Five has acquired three-part doc series A Year at Kylemore Abbey from Cornelia Street Productions for U.K. broadcast later this year.

The series follows the lives of a community of Benedictine nuns and their small army of lay staff over the course of a year, as they battle to save their iconic abbey and preserve their 1500-year-old religious way of life.

Narrated by Megan Cusack (Call the Midwife), A Year at Kylemore Abbey tracks major milestones including the opening of a new monastery and retreat centre, the election of a new Abbess, alongside the day-to-day realities of running one of Ireland’s most visited heritage sites.

Originally commissioned by RTÉ, the series explores how the sisters have successfully diversified the Abbey’s operations to secure the future of Kylemore and their community. From hospitality and mail-order food production, to conservation, forestry and estate management, transforming Kylemore into a sustainable enterprise that supports dozens of local jobs and attracts more than half a million visitors annually.

PBS Distribution is handling international distribution.