Royal Television Society Awards’ Nominations

The Royal Television Society announced the nominations for the RTS Programme Awards 2026, to be hosted by Tom Allen for the fifth year at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London on March 24, 2026.

Across the 29 competitive categories, the BBC leads the way with 47 nominations. The broadcaster dominated the Comedy categories, receiving all four nominations in Scripted Comedy for Here We Go, Such Brave Girls, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) and Things You Should Have Done, as well as multiple nods across the Comedy Performance and Comedy Drama categories. The BBC also garnered two out of three nominations in Soap and Continuing Drama for Casualty and EastEnders.

Netflix’s Adolescence received the most nominations for a single show, receiving six across Leading Actor – Male, Limited Series and Single Drama, Supporting Actor – Female, Supporting – Male, Writer – Drama and Breakthrough Award. Erin Doherty notably received a nod not only for Supporting Actor – Female for her role in Adolescence, but also in the Leading Actor – Female category for her performance in Disney+’s A Thousand Blows.

For the newly expanded Entertainment and Reality category, the shortlist included Race Across the World and The Celebrity Traitors, both from Studio Lambert for the BBC, and E4’s Married at First Sight UK. Romesh Ranganathan received two nominations in the Entertainment Performance category, one alongside his co-star Rob Beckett for Rob & Romesh Vs, and one for Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle – both on Sky Max.

Read the complete list of nominations here.