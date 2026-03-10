Rainbow Launches Winx SVoD Channel on Prime Video

Italy-based Rainbow has launched Winx Club & Friends, its first themed SVoD channel on Prime Video.

The channel, which launches today in Italy, France, the U.K., Finland and Sweden, features the very first TV seasons and theatrical films of Winx Club, the metropolitan adventures of World of Winx, the mysteries of Huntik: Secrets & Seekers, as well as Maggie & Bianca: Fashion Friends, Regal Academy and PopPixie.

“With Winx Club & Friends, we are taking a natural step in the evolution of Rainbow as a global content studio,” said Marco Azzani, EVP Digital Channels and Distribution at Rainbow. “The channel was created with the goal of offering fans a simple, flexible, and ongoing experience that enhances our most beloved franchises — as well as those of our partners — over time. It is a project that strengthens our direct relationship with audiences and allows us to experiment with new distribution models, while remaining true to the quality and values that have always defined our content.”

“Winx Club & Friends” is available on Prime Video through a direct subscription.