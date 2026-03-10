“Kamoulox” Returns to Canal+

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled new comedy Kamoulox+. Produced by Shine Fiction and Les Molambakais, and directed by Arthur Sanigou, the new Canal+ Creation marks the return of iconic duo Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux.

Originally created in the early 2000s, Kamoulox became a cult phenomenon with its fast-paced sketches parodying gameshows. Now reimagined for a new generation, the comedy will deliver a fresh wave of irreverent humor, featuring unseen footage, original micro-dramas, and brand-new segments alongside a host of special guests, fronted by Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux.

Launched in 2021, Shine Fiction is the company behind titles such as Michel Bussi’s adaptation Rien ne t’efface (TF1), comedy drama The Family Detective (TF1) and Carême (Apple TV+).