Blink49, Will Arnett Enter First-Look Deal

Canada-based Blink49 Studios has entered into a two-year first-look producing agreement with Electric Avenue, the production company founded by actor/producer/comedian Will Arnett (pictured) and led alongside partner Marc Forman.

Under the pact, Blink49 Studios and Electric Avenue will collaborate on the development and production of scripted television projects.

Electric Avenue has established itself as a leading production company behind scripted series including Twisted Metal and Murderville, known for blending strong character work with sharp humor and inventive storytelling.

The agreement follows Blink49 Studios’ recently announced first-look scripted deal with Belletrist Productions.

photo: Drew Herrmann – FOX