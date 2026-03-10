Axel Springer’s Telegraph Acquisition Under Review

Yesterday, British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy said she would review German publisher Axel Springer’s acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group under the U.K.’s public interest and foreign state influence media merger rules.

The London-based British conservative national daily newspaper The Telegraph has been acquired by German publisher Axel Springer for £575 million (about US $774 million) in an all cash deal. Axel Springer is the owner of Europe’s biggest newspaper, Bild, as well as daily Die Welt.

It is hoped that the Berlin-based publisher will bring some discipline to the controversy-plagued U.K. paper, even though Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner said he wanted to “preserve the distinctive character and legacy” of The Telegraph.

The deal came as a surprise, as it outbid the Daily Mail by £75 million. Since 2025, The Telegraph’s caretaker has been United Arab Emirates-backed RedBird IMI, but U.K. regulators have refused to approve its permanent ownership.