UKTV, Samsung Expand Partnership

UKTV has inked a new partnership deal with Samsung that makes UKTV’s free linear channels available to internet-only Samsung TV viewers in the U.K. for the first time. The deal secures a dedicated rail on the Samsung home screen for U content.

Later this year U&DRAMA, U&Dave, U&YESTERDAY, U&W and U&eden will all be delivered to Samsung TV viewers via a deep link from Samsung’s Universal Guide into the U app.

This agreement is one of several ways UKTV partners with Samsung, including collaborations on Connected TV, FAST channels and advertising to drive reach and engagement across its portfolio.