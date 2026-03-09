Swiss Voters Support Public TV

A strong majority of Swiss voters (61.95 percent) rejected the initiative titled “200 francs is enough,” which proposed cutting the Swiss broadcasting license fee from 335 CHF to 200 CHF on Sunday, March 8. As a result, the substantial fee reduction that would have harmed pubcaster Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SSR) will not go ahead.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has welcomed the outcome of the Swiss public vote in support of SRG SSR. EBU director general Noel Curran commented: “We are delighted that the Swiss voting public has given such a clear and decisive endorsement of public media in Switzerland. Adequately funded public service media contributes to higher levels of public trust in news and information and is closely linked to more resilient democratic systems, better able to withstand polarization and disinformation. This vote sends a clear message: trusted and independent sources of information must be protected — especially now, when they are needed most.”

SRG SSR reflects Switzerland’s unique cultural and linguistic diversity and plays a vital role in ensuring that high-quality public service content is available to all audiences across the country’s German, French, Italian and Romansh speaking regions.