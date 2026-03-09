Radial Teams with Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics and Radial Entertainment have signed a multi-year partnership that enables the use of global, cross-platform audience demand as a component of Radial’s content valuation, programming, and growth strategy.

“We are institutionalizing a rigorous, data-driven approach to valuing content and allocating resources,” said David Buoymaster, chief investment officer at Radial Entertainment. “Integrating Parrot Analytics is an exciting addition to our population of data signals being used to evaluate titles and libraries objectively and act with greater conviction.”

“We are in an era where data‑driven precision is no longer optional for media companies – it’s essential,” said Alejandro Rojas, Global head of Parrot IQ and VP Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics. “Radial Entertainment was purpose-built for this reality, and their choice to embed our platform at the core of their investment strategy sets a new benchmark for independents. We’re proud to support their global growth.”