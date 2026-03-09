HBO Max, Prime Video Join Series Mania Forum Keynotes

Series Mania Forum — set to take place March 24–26, 2026, in Lille, France — has added two additional keynotes to this year’s line-up.

Nicole Morganti, head of Originals Southern Europe, and Thomas Dubois, head of French Originals, Prime Video, will highlight the company’s 2026 non-English language International Originals in “International Stories, Global Communities.”

The second keynote will see Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Programming for HBO Max, explore how the streamer is partnering with talent across the region to develop original series in “Local Creators Are At The Heart.” Both keynotes are scheduled for March 24.

“Sarah, Nicole and Thomas stand among the most influential voices driving the evolution of global television today. We are thrilled to host them in Lille, where they will present their strategic visions for HBO Max and Prime Video, respectively, offering invaluable perspective on the rapidly shifting international marketplace and what audiences worldwide can expect in 2026,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.