Esperanza Garay: 1964–2026

Veteran Colombian TV executive Esperanza Garay, founder and CEO of Mega Global Entertainment (MGE), passed away on Friday, March 6, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Garay served as SVP of International Sales and Acquisitions at Telemundo. She was also a founding partner of Zebracom International, with which she entered the international TV business in 1990.

In 2018, Garay launched MGE in partnership with Chilean media group Megamedia. In 2024, she expanded the company’s activities with the creation of MGE Originals, a division dedicated to developing original scripted projects with writers and production companies from across Latin America.

Garay also played a significant role in distributing Italy’s Mediaset content in Latin America.