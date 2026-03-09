CAKE Invests in KidsKnowBest

London-based kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has made a minority investment in KidsKnowBest.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Joel Silverman — who retains full ownership — KidsKnowBest is a data-driven insights and influencer strategy company based on a youth intelligence community with thousands of kids and families across the U.S. and U.K. providing ongoing first-party insight into behavior, trends, brand affinity and cultural shifts.

As youth culture becomes increasingly fragmented and creator-led, the two companies will work together on developing and growing brands that resonate with young audiences while building long-term global value.