NRK’s Furevold-Boland to Receive Woman in Series Award

The recipient of Series Mania’s sixth annual “Woman in Series Award” is Marianne Furevold-Boland, head of Drama at the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. She will be presented with her award on the evening of March 24 during the Series Mania Awards Ceremony at the Théâtre Barrière in Lille, France.

She will also participate in the panel “Commissioners Unplugged Club: A Straight Talk Among the Greenlighters” on March 25, as well as the creative talk panel “New Producers: Who’s Taking a Chance on Them?” set for March 26 in collaboration with SPI & USPA.

Past winners of the award include: Christina Sulebakk, GM of HBO Max EMEA; Mo Abudu, CEO of The EbonyLife Group; Nicola Shindler, executive producer and chief executive of Quay Street Productions; Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, head of HBO Drama Series and Films; and Isabelle Degeorges, president of Gaumont Télévision.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented: “Among Marianne’s professional achievements, her visionary and bold work with the teen drama series SKAM has revolutionized YA fiction and captivated audiences across Europe. Equally remarkable is her commitment to public service. She has consistently proposed innovative fiction formats, told powerful and compelling stories, and served as a driving force in European international collaboration during a time when public audiovisual media faces significant challenges. Her passion, determination, and leadership inspire everyone around her. We are thrilled to be honoring her this year.”

Added Furevold-Boland: “I am deeply honored, proud, and incredibly humbled to receive the ‘Woman in Series Award’. While my name is on this award, I am far from alone in this achievement. This recognition belongs to the exceptional talents and hardworking storytellers I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with across every stage of production. Together, we have ventured into unique projects with a shared ambition: to create stories that truly resonate, moving both hearts and minds. I am immensely grateful to my colleagues at NRK and our international partners for proving, time and again, that when we work as a team, we can reach audiences far beyond our borders.”