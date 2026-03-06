Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s InterPositive

Netflix has acquired InterPositive, the AI filmmaking technology company founded by Ben Affleck, who will be joining the company as senior advisor.

Affleck explained that InterPositive’s initial research and development focused on creating a model trained to understand visual logic and editorial consistency, while preserving cinematic rules under real-world production challenges such as missing shots, background replacements or incorrect lighting. The results of this foundational work were smaller datasets and models focused on filmmaking techniques — rather than performances — creating tools that artists can use, control and benefit from.

Elizabeth Stone, chief product and technology officer, Netflix, said: “Our approach to AI has always been focused on meaningfully serving the needs of the creative community and our members. The InterPositive team is joining Netflix because of our shared belief that innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them. InterPositive’s impressive technology is purpose-built for filmmakers and showrunners to work with tools that naturally support their creative visions and how they want to bring them to life. We’re excited to welcome the InterPositive team to Netflix and continue building towards a future of entertainment where technology plays a part in how stories are made, but people — and their ideas, craft and judgment — remain at the core of great storytelling.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.