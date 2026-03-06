BossaNova Restructures Sales, Inks Factual Deals

London-based BossaNova Media ha secured a raft of deals throughout Europe for some of its returning brands.

UKTV, SevenOne Germany, RTL Netherlands and Play Belgium plus have all acquired the seventh series of Stampede Production’s Borderforce USA, following U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Office of Field Operations, where the border crossings are used daily by the Mexican drug cartels to smuggle contraband into the U.S. Talpa Netherlands and DPG Belgium have acquired the second season of Airport Security: USA, another Stampede production that focuses on border-security agents.

National Geographic in the U.S. has acquired Ancient Autopsy, produced by Yeti Television for Channel 4 U.K., a docu-series that re-examines the deaths of four legendary ancient figures.

BossaNova’s sales team is currently undergoing a restructure with Holly Cowdery departing the company this month and two sales manager roles to be created to fill the position. Both roles will report into Tatiana Grinkevich, who remains as head of Sales.

CEO and founder Paul Heaney will continue to lead U.K., U.S. and Australia sales with support from a newly created sales assistant role.

Paul Heaney said: “The decision now to switch to a more traditional sales structure is a natural evolution given BossaNova’s maturing over the past 5 years, the size of the catalogue we’re now seeking to maximise and the fragmenting of platforms and channels to sell to. With an increased headcount, we want to leave as little potential revenue ‘on the table’ as possible. This is the plan to achieve that.”