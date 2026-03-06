BOOM! to Be Adapted in Brazil

Keshet International has licensed its gameshow format BOOM! to Brazilian production company Boxfish for a new local adaptation for Brazil’s Record TV network.

Hosted by Tom Cavalcante, the Boxfish’s version of BOOM! will feature two teams in a head-to-head competition, each lead by a celebrity contestant competing alongside their friends or families to win R$100,000. The program is set to premiere on Brazil’s Record TV on March 8.

Created by Ido Rosenblum and Keshet Broadcasting for Keshet 12, the format sees teams of players tackle a series of high-pressure trivia challenges. Each question presents multiple possible answers represented by colored wires, and contestants must cut the correct ones before the countdown clock runs out.

BOOM! has been already adapted in multiple territories, including Spain, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Colombia, Iran, and the U.S.