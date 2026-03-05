Studios & Indies Set for L.A. Screenings 2026

The L.A. Screenings 2026 dates are here. The U.S. studios’ schedules are set, with screenings planned on their respective lots throughout the event. Paramount is set for Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 (with the 16th also including LatAm). NBCUniversal will screen May 16-18, with the LatAm contingent at NBC on May 17. Sony Pictures will have a presentation and an event on May 17 and its LatAm screenings on May 19. Warner Bros. Discovery will screen May 18 and 19. And Disney is screening on May 18, 19, and 20, with Wednesday, as usual, reserved for LatAm buyers.

Fifth Season, a distribution company, is inviting buyers to screen on May 17. Lionsgate is having its event on May 18. MGM is screening in the morning on May 15 and in the afternoon on May 18. And Fox will have its traditional party on its studio lot on Sunday, May 17.

VideoAge‘s printed and digital editions will come out on May 13, so they’ll be released before the Indies portion of the L.A. Screenings, which will start on Thursday, May 14, and will take place at the five-star SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. This new venue was suggested to Isabella Marquez, the L.A. Screenings’ Indies organizer, by Ramona Burns, a hotel expert who once served as a Sales director at the now closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City that was a favorite of L.A. Screenings participants.

“I love this industry and want the best for exhibitors and buyers,” said Marquez. “We reached out to more than 20 hotels across Los Angeles to find the right setting to make L.A. Screenings a success.” Marquez also reported that the SLS Hotel has seven floors served by a four-elevator bank, and that both exhibition suites and tables are available. According to reports, many participants found last year’s L.A. Screenings hotel (The Roosevelt in Hollywood) to be insufficiently accommodating, and the previous venue, the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, was considered too expensive.

Finally, Marquez suggests booking rooms with the link LAScreenings.org in order to benefit from the special nightly rate of $319 (plus tax). In addition, she urges participants to spend $100 to register in order to be listed in the official L.A. Independent Screenings guide.

The fee is not mandatory, but suggested to help Isabella organize the event for the indies.