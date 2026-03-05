Up and Down The Ladder: Fremantle, Hearst

• Fremantle has appointed Ben Crompton as Global head of Entertainment, reporting to Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin. He succeeds Andrew Llinares, who stepped down from the position of director of Global Entertainment after three years. Crompton was previously vice president, International Unscripted Programming, at NBCUniversal.

• Frank Biancuzzo, who since 2021 has served as president of Hearst Media Production Group, will retire from the company at mid-year 2026 — capping a career of more than four decades in television, most of it spent with Hearst Television.

In his prior role as a Hearst Television EVP and group head, Biancuzzo shared oversight of all the company’s television and radio stations. Previously, he served as president and general manager of WISN-TV, the Hearst Television ABC station in Milwaukee. Before WISN, he was on Hearst Television’s corporate team overseeing marketing and promotion for the station group, leveraging his prior experience as an industry research and marketing consulting executive at Frank N. Magid Associates.