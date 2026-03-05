Roku in the Black

Roku Media, one of the pioneering streaming services in the U.S., is, after many years, swinging to a full-year profit.

Last year, the San Jose, California-based company, which makes most of its money from digital advertising, recorded a profit of $88.4 million, compared with a net loss of $129.4 million in 2024. Previously, Roku lost $709.6 million in 2023 and $498 million in 2022.

In 2025, Roku grew ad revenue through new partnerships and by allowing advertisers to buy premium streaming ad inventory. Additionally, this year, the company is redesigning its home screen with more emphasis on promoted and curated content in the main interface.

According to the company’s reports, Roku expects to reach $1 billion in annual free cash flow by 2028.